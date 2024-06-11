Watch more of our videos on Shots!

EastEnders fans think they know when Danny Dyer will come back.

EastEnders fans think they’ve spotted a major clue in the storyline that could bring Danny Dyer’s character Mick Carter back from the ‘dead’.

Danny Dyer played the role of pub landlord Mick from 2013 to 2022. Mick lost his life after he was trying to save Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and Janine Butcher from drowning after Janine drove her car off a cliff. Although no body was found, the police declared Mick was dead after his wallet washed up on the shore.

Monday night's episode saw Linda struggling as her son had been asking about his dad with Father’s Day coming. She explained to her mum Elaine and eldest son Johnny that she had been dreaming about Mick.

Linda said: “I dreamt about your Dad last night, that’s all. Probably because Ollie’s been talking about him all weekend. It was just, I don’t know, so vivid.” She added “I could feel the sun on my face, we were happy and we were together. It felt so real.”

EastEnders will celebrate its milestone 40th anniversary next year (February 19 2025) and we can guarantee the BBC One soap will have plenty of explosive storylines planned for the special occasion.

Fans believe this is when Danny Dyer will make his big comeback. Taking to social media platform X one fan wrote: “Linda is having dreams of Mick. I’m convinced one day he will return” Another added “I still think Mick may come back for the 40th - Keep in mind we haven't seen a body.”

Danny Dyer has neither denied nor confirmed that he would one day reprise his role as Mick Carter on EastEnders. However, speaking on the Jonathan Ross show last year he explained that producers of the show wanted to keep the door open for him.

Fans will be keeping their fingers crossed that one day Mick Carter will walk back through the doors of the Queen Vic.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.