Two EastEnders newcomers will be leaving Walford and heading to Dubai.

EastEnders fans are in shock after two newcomers are leaving just two weeks after they arrived in Albert Square.

George Knight's estranged son Junior Knight (Micah Balfour) recently turned up in arrived in Walford and has already seen his fair share of drama. He initially slept with Bianca Jackson whilst keeping his wife Monique (and son Xavier a secret.

Monique (Busayo Ige) eventually found out about her husband's infidelity and it seems it's not the first time he’s had extra marital affairs. In Thursday’s episode of the BBC One soap, speaking to his wife, Junior said: “Being here, seeing Dad, you know how much that’s been messing with my head. How low I’ve got, how lost. I love you, like, so, so much.”

EastEnders shocks fans with double exit just two weeks after the newcomers arrived

An emotional Monique replied: “Again, Junior? Again? How are we here again? After everything we’ve been through. The hurt you caused me. The promises you made.”

Monique confronted Bianca in the café but she explained that Junior never said he was married. Fuming Monique returned to speak to Junior and said: “What kind of man are you? I'm going back to Dubai and Xavier's coming with me.”

Unbeknown to Monique it's not just Bianca Junior who has slept with. Earlier this week the soap aired scenes with Junior and his dad’s ex-wife Cindy Beale getting frisky. Junior is also the half brother of Cindy’s daughters so it feels a bit more icky.

Will Junior be able to convince his wife to say and will he ever change his ways? Junior previously told Cindy that he could see them sleeping together again but whilst she said it would never happen again she did walk away with a smile on her face.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

