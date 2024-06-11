Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Six think they’ve gotten away with murder but it's not over yet as Phil Mitchell becomes suspicious of Sharon Watts.

Sharon Watts and Linda Carter’s lives have been rocked this week after hearing about Keanu's funeral. Making things worse Linda’s mum Elaine agreed to having his wake at the Queen Vic pushing Linda over the edge and turning back to numbing her pain with drinking alcohol.

EastEnders spoilers ahead* In scenes due to air next week on the BBC One soap, Father’s Day leaves Phil Mitchell (Steve McFadden) feeling low and missing his kids. Ben is currently locked up in prison and Louise is in Portugal with her mum Lisa. So he decides to ask Sharon (Letitia Dean) if he can spend more time with Albie.

Ben’s husband Callum invites Phil to join him on a prison call to Ben. But after he starts asking questions about Dean Wicks and Keanu, Sharon quickly leaves, making Phil suspicious.

After seeing a suspicious text message from Linda on Sharon’s phone. Phil demands she tells him the truth. Sharon insists there is nothing to tell but Phil is not convinced so he decides to go to the Vic and ask Linda himself. Sharon is able to stop him this time but how long will she be able to keep the secret from Phil?

Later Sharon bumps into Callum and tells her he's speaking to the detectives about Keanu's murder. She quickly heads to the Vic to speak with Linda, Johnny and Jack and come up with a plan to keep Callum away from the case.

EastEnders airs Monday to Thursday from 7.30pm on BBC One or BBC iPlayer.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld's Lifestyle reporter.