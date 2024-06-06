Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Celebrity Gogglebox is back on Channel 4 this week with a brand new batch of stars ready to give their two cents on British TV.

Back for season 6, some of the UK’s favourite TV personalities will be taking us inside their homes to get their opinions on the nation’s most talked about TV. Celebs returning to the new season include Rylan Clark and mum Linda and Happy Mondays stars Shaun Ryder and Bez.

However, there will also be some new famous faces taking part in the series. Here’s everything you need to know about the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up.

Meet the Celebrity Googlebox line-up

Some familiar faces will be returning to Celebrity Gogglebox this Friday (June 7), as well as some brand new cast members, here are the stars coming to the Celebrity Gogglebox line-up.

Jennifer Saunders and Beattie Edmondson

The star and creator of Absolutely Fabulous will be giving us a round-up alongside her daughter, the comedy actress Beattie Edmondson. The pair appeared on a Gogglebox special Stand Up To Cancer Celebrity Gogglebox last year and were a huge hit with fans who will be delighted to see they have taken up a spot on in this year’s line-up.

Danny and Dani Dyer

The father and daughter duo have been a Celebrity Gogglebox fixture, so it’s no surprise they’re back to give us their opinions. The former EastEnders star and Love Island winner first appeared on the show in 2018 and have been keeping viewers entertained ever since.

The Dyers are returning to Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 (Photo: Channel 4)

Rylan Clark and mum Linda

The X Factor star and TV presenter is back with his mum Linda. Last year, Linda suffered a health crisis after falling whilst on holiday, Rylan has been taking care of her and updating us on her progress, with fans delighted to hear the pair are returning for the latest season.

Judi Love and Charlene White

The Loose Women hosts are back and ready to share their hilarious views with us. The pair first made their Gogglebox debut in 2019 and have been regulars ever since.

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash will be back for another series of Celebrity Gogglebox. We’ll not only get their funny takes on TV, but also the chance to snoop inside their luxurious home, Pickle Cottage.

Shaun Ryder and Bez

Happy Mondays duo Shaun Ryder and Bez are returning to Gogglebox, the pair who are well-known for their banter have thankfully decided to return for another series much to the delight of fans.

Chris McCausland and Donna Preston

Comedian Chris McCausland is making his Celebrity Gogglebox debut alongside actor and comedian Donna Preston. McCausland is a regular on comedy shows including Would I Lie to You, 8 Out of 10 Cats, and Not Going Out, whilst Preston has starred in Netflix hit The Sandman.

Mel B and daughter Phoenix

Mel B is back, this time with her daughter Phoenix. The Spice Girl first starred on Celebrity Gogglebox alongside Ruby Wax in 2022 for the Stand Up To Cancer special in a tribute to her late father. Speaking about him at the time, Mel B said: "Cancer touches so many peoples' lives. My big, strong, beautiful dad was just 63 when he died after a long battle with multiple myeloma cancer.”

She continued: "I miss him every single day. He loved to watch telly and he loved to laugh, so I'm doing this for him and for everyone else out there who has lost someone to cancer."

But that’s not all, other big names starring in the new season of Celebrity Gogglebox include: Rob Beckett and Tom Allen, Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, Zoe Ball and Woody, Jane McDonald and best friend Sue, Chris Packham CBE with step-daughter Megan, Nick Grimshaw and niece Liv, Clare Balding and wife Alice Arnold, Stephen Mangan and sister Anita, Martin and Roman Kemp, Kadeena Cox and Lauren Steadman, Ellie Simmonds and Richie Anderson, Miquita and Andi Oliver, Bobby and Jeff Brazier and Melanie C and brother Paul.

Will Ferne Cotton and Gok Wan be returning to Gogglebox?

Yes, Ferne Cotton and Gok Wan will be returning to Gogglebox, other celebrities back for another round include Rylan Clark and his mum Linda and Babatunde Aléshé & Mo Gilligan.

What time is Celebrity Gogglebox on Channel 4?

Celebrity Gogglebox 2024 will be back on Channel 4 this Friday (June 7), airing at the later time of 10.10pm due to the England V Iceland match.