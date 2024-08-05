Disgraced TV presenter Phillip Schofield could make his shock return to our screens later this year - on one of ITV’s flagship shows.

Schofield, 62, left the TV channel under a cloud last year after it emerged that he’d been having an affair with a “much younger colleague”. Described by the presenter himself as “unwise but not illegal” it led to his departure from both This Morning and Dancing On Ice, and a self-imposed exile that has only been broken by the occasional post on social media.

But now, rumours are circulating about Schofield’s TV return - and it could come as early as this year, even on the same channel that he left with his tail between his legs.

According to the Mirror, the former This Morning host will be taking part in the 2024 series of I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! - having maintained a close friendship with presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly. Speaking exclusively to the news outlet, an inside source suggested it could be a chance to clear his name, with his fellow campmates inevitable questioning him about what happened.

Sportscasting.com spokesman Andy Newton added: Phillip Schofield, who left ITV under a cloud just over a year ago, looks ready to make a TV comeback - if his recent public sightings are anything to go by.

“It seems Schofield has been testing the water by stepping out of hibernation to gauge people’s reactions and with a string of celebs getting behind the former 'This Morning' presenter, this will give him the confidence he needs to make a return.

“An easy route back to getting plenty of airtime is via one of the popular reality shows and with Schofield recently snapped laughing and joking with 'I’m A Celebrity’s' Declan Donnelly, the 4/1 odds on a TV comeback in the jungle doesn’t look the worst shout in the world.”