Olympic athlete Greg Rutherford's gutting health update in aftermath of Dancing On Ice injury
The track and field star is currently in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, having made a recovery from his brutal Dancing On Ice injury earlier this year. His shocking abdominal injury on the ITV show saw him withdraw just hours before the final.
Now, Rutherford has revealed that his first day in France was marred by another health complication. He had been recording for the Inside Track podcast earlier that day but was confined to his bed almost immediately afterwards.
Taking to social media, he said: “Hello everyone. Thought I'd give you a little update. I've just recorded the first pod with Sonya, really good fun.
“But I got food poisoning last night. I have been in a horrendously bad way and I haven't felt this unwell in a long time. I've been puking, like violently projectile vomiting, not to get really in-depth with everybody.
“I don't know. What a harrowing thing to happen.”
The father of three also recently broke his phone while recovering from a severe bout of whooping cough, which caused him to miss the TV BAFTAs. His fiancée Susie then revealed that their beloved dog Gus has terminal cancer, and the family is cherishing their remaining time with him.
Greg also previously mentioned that he and his family were enduring a "tough time" following a painful injury he suffered on Dancing On Ice.
