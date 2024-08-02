Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hollywood star Sharon Stone recently shared a photograph of herself standing in front of a lift, sporting a very visible black eye.

Sharon Stone’s caption for the photograph said: “This trip has been tough, but I’m tougher.” Fans were quick to share their thoughts, particularly when it came to the black eye. One said: “Dear lord!!! I hate to see the other guy. Hope you are ok,” whilst another fan said: “What happened?”

Hollywood actress Sharon Stone, who has 3.9 million followers on her Instagram account, has now clarified how she got her black eye. In the video uploaded to Instagram, she said: “Hi, "I know you’re all worried about how I got a black eye, so I thought I’d let you know.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sharon Stone has explained how she got her black eye after fans shared their shock | Getty Images

"I've been in so many hotels in so many countries that I got up in the middle of the night to pee and didn’t know where I was, and smacked my face on the marble,"

Stone also said in the clip that "No, nobody did anything to me, and yes, I’m just fine, and I’m having a great time. I’m being welcomed very beautifully on my trip everywhere that I’ve gone. I’m having just the greatest time."

Sharon Stone, who was wearing sunglasses in the video, then showed fans the extent of her injury and went on to say "It’s getting better, but it really is a good-looking shiner. You should see what I did to that marble floor.” She ended her video by saying "Thanks so much for caring about me, I care about you, too."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fans and fellow actors were quick to share their thoughts on Sharon Stone’s video. Actress Victoria Smurfit said: “Only you could rock out a shiner so well,” followed by a fire emoji.

In the caption to the video, Sharon Stone wrote: “Black Eye update. Thank you for all your kind messages.”