Olympic gold medal-winning long jumper Greg Rutherford suffered a major injury while on Dancing On Ice. (Picture: Getty Images)

Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford has issued an update to his fans after undergoing major surgery.

Thomas dedicated his winner’s speech to Rutherford, saying: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you, mate.”

Now, Rutherford has taken to social media to outline the recovery process to fans - and when he could return to the ice rink.

Posting on Instagram, he said: “I’m almost four weeks post op now and feeling so much better. I can move around with almost no feeling of pain and the wound has now closed and healed. Picture two shows the insane swelling I initially had.

"I can’t tense my abs properly still, but that’s coming. I also managed to put a ton of weight on since the op, so as soon as I’m ready I’ll be training to get myself trim again - maybe even back on skates."

