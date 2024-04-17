Greg Rutherford shares health update after Dancing On Ice star suffered major injury in ITV rehearsals
Dancing On Ice star Greg Rutherford has issued an update to his fans after undergoing major surgery.
The former Olympian, 37, picked up an injury which forced him to withdraw from the final of Dancing On Ice towards the end of last year. After pulling out of the final, soap star Ryan Thomas and his ice skating partner Amani Fancy went on to win the 2024 series after impressing the judges and viewers with a dramatic warrior-themed routine and their interpretation of Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean’s famous Bolero.
Thomas dedicated his winner’s speech to Rutherford, saying: “Listen Greg, if you’re watching this at home, this trophy is for you, mate.”
Now, Rutherford has taken to social media to outline the recovery process to fans - and when he could return to the ice rink.
Posting on Instagram, he said: “I’m almost four weeks post op now and feeling so much better. I can move around with almost no feeling of pain and the wound has now closed and healed. Picture two shows the insane swelling I initially had.
"I can’t tense my abs properly still, but that’s coming. I also managed to put a ton of weight on since the op, so as soon as I’m ready I’ll be training to get myself trim again - maybe even back on skates."
Rutherford sustained the injury during rehearsals for the ITV programme, and said “I effectively gave myself a C-section” when he slid through the legs of professional skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton and tore his abdominal muscles.
