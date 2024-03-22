Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greg Rutherford has shared a health update with fans after his devastating exit from Dancing On Ice.

The Olympic athlete has revealed that he underwent surgery after his injury led him to drop out of the ITV competition show just before the final. In images posted to social media, Rutherford said: "Operation done. Recovery starts here.

"Thank you for all your messages. It was a slightly bigger op than originally hoped, but it’s all sorted. Surgeons really happy with his work and I’m excited to get fit again. But for the next few days I’m going to be very sore and doing a lot of nothing."

The incident was described as a "freak accident", in which he "effectively gave myself a c-section" after rehearsing a routine with professional skaters Brendyn Hatfield and Colin Grafton. The incident saw the athlete tear his abdominal muscles, which ruled hi out of competing alongside professional partner Vanessa James.

After Rutherford pulled out of the final, viewers watched as Adele Roberts, Miles Nazaire and Ryan Thomas battled for the title in last show of the series. Eventually it was Coronation Street's Ryan Thomas who took home the trophy alongside his professional partner Amani Fancy after impressing judges including Jane Torvil and Christopher Dean with his Bolero.