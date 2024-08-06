A kids TV star has got engaged to a fan who admitted he was her “childhood crush” when growing up.

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chris Slater, known for his role as Frank Matthews in Tracy Beaker Returns and its spin-off The Dumping Ground from 2010 to 2018, became one of the longest-serving stars of the CBBC show, and therefore one of its most familiar faces.

Now, six years later, Chris has found love with a childhood fan of the programme. His fiancee, Sam, revealed their engagement through a series of heartwarming TikTok videos. In one playful clip, she shared photos of Chris as Frank alongside videos of their daily lives, in a joking reference to fans who mistakenly thought she was dating the character Frank rather than the actor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Revealing her long-standing admiration for the CBBC star, she wrote alongside one video: "He isn't my childhood crush anymore… he’s my fiance."

However, those eager to see photos from Sam and Chris's wedding will need to wait, as the bride-to-be disclosed in another video that they won’t be tying the knot for another two years. The couple plans to marry in 2026 but have already begun some wedding preparations.

Sam added: “Honestly it’s never too soon to start planning but also know you have time for the little things I can’t wait to send our invites but it’s just too soon.”