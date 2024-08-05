Lily Collins will be starring alongside Álvaro Morte in Bess Wohl’s Barcelona, directed by Lynette Linton.

Emily in Paris star Lily Collins took to her Instagram stories to share the exciting news that her ‘childhood dream’ is coming true as she will be making her stage debut in the play Barcelona at the Duke of York’s Theatre in London this October. On the Barcelona play Instagram page, the caption read: “JUST ANNOUNCED: Lily Collins and Álvaro Morte will make their London stage debuts in BARCELONA) - a seductive thriller that will keep audiences guessing - from October 2024.

“Late night in Barcelona. An American tourist goes home with a handsome Spaniard. What begins as a carefree, one-night stand becomes an invitation to danger, as the personal and political catastrophically intertwine. By turns funny, sexy and surprising,

“BARCELONA explores the fantasy of who we pretend to be, versus the truth of who we are. Lynette Linton (lynettelinton1) directs the West End premiere of Bess Wohl’s explosive play – arriving at London’s Duke of York’s Theatre for 12 weeks only”

For those of you who are unfamiliar with Álvaro Morte, he starred as the El Professor (The Professor) in the series La Casa de Papel which is known in the UK/US as the Netflix drama Money Heist.

For those of you who are Emily in Paris fans, the wait is nearly over as season four of the hit show is coming to Netflix on 15 August. On 22 July, Lily Collins shared the official trailer for the new season on her Instagram. Since she posted the trailer, Lily has received over 8000 comments. Fellow co-star Camille Razat said: “Yes mama,” whilst another fan said: “I swear if her and Gabriel don’t end up together I’m done,” followed by a crying face emoji.