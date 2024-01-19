A star of Emily in Paris and the Mean Girls reboot revealed they nearly died after a New Year’s holiday

Ashley Park, star of Emily in Paris, the Mean Girls remake, and Only Murders in the Building, nearly died this year after getting seriously ill on a New Year’s holiday in Thailand.

The actress, 32, from Glendale, California, revealed today (January 19) that she almost died this month after getting seriously ill on a New Year's holiday in Thailand.

Ashley plays Mindy Chen, Emily’s best friend on hit Netflix series Emily in Paris, starred as Kimber Min in the latest season of Disney+ show Only Murders in the Building, and played Madame Park in the Mean Girls reboot released this month.

She was set to reprise her role as Mindy in the fourth season of Emily in Paris, which was expected to begin filming this month, but given the ordeal she has been through in the first three weeks of the year, it’s unclear whether she will return to the role.

Emily in Paris star Ashley Park almost died on holiday in Thailand

What happened to Ashley Park?

Ashley revealed in a candid Instagram post to her 2.8 million followers that she is currently covering from a life threatening illness. She shared that she had developed tonsillitis whilst on holiday in Thailand over New Years. Her condition deteriorated and she experienced critical septic shock which she added “infected and affected several of my organs.”

She also thanked her Emily in Paris co-star, Paui Forman, ho she is rumoured to be in a relationship with, who she wrote: “calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know.”

Ashley also thanked the medical staff who treated her and the team at wellbeing resort Joali Being who responded to her concerns and provided translation where needed. The actress added: “I’m still in the throes of recovery…but I now know I’m safely on the other side of the worst.”

Her Emily in Paris co-star Lily Collins shared her support, writing “I can hardly look at these without crying. I love you sister and I’m forever grateful you’re on the other side of this and for @peforman for your incredibly huge heart and for being there every step of the way. I cannot wait to hug you both”.

Fellow actor Glen Powell, star of Top Gun: Maverick, also offered words of support, writing: “So sorry to hear this. Sending you love and strength”. Many more entertainment stars reached out online including Queer Eye’s Tan France, designer Donatella Versace, and Mean Girls co-star Busy Phillips.

Will Ashley Park be in Emily in Paris season 4?

Filming for season four was set to begin filming this month , with a planned release date of later this year. It is unlikely that Ashley will be able to begin filming in January due to her poor health.

