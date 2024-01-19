Former couple James Haskell and Chloe Madeley have spoken positively about each other on Channel 5's The Jeremy Vine Show, but they also both appear to have taken swipes at each other on social media

Former couple James Haskell and Chloe Madeley both appear to have made digs at each other on their social media. Photo by Getty Images.

James Haskell appears to have taken a dig at his estranged wife Chloe Madeley as she told the panellists on ITV talk show Loose Women that he was moving out of their marital home.

In a now deleted post, 38-year-old former rugby union player Haskell shared a cryptic post in which he complained about women, who he referred to as "birds" supposedly wearing skimpy clothing on night's out but then complaning about being cold when they are in the house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NationalWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just hours after he put up the post, 36-year-old Madeley was a guest on ITV lunchtime chat show Loose Women on Friday (January 19). She told the panellists Haskell is moving out of their martial home, but they will continue to co-parent their 17-month-old daughter Bodhi.

The former couple announced their split in October 2023, after a decade together and five years of marriage. So, what exactly did Haskell say in his social media post and what did Madeley say during her TV interview? Here's what you need to know.

What exactly did James Haskell say in his social media post?

According to The Sun, the post which Haskell put on his social media on Thursday (January 18) read: "Mental how birds are ALWAYS freezing in the house, heating on full, dressing gowns on, furry blankets, socks made out of f***ing polar bears' foreskins, but as soon as they've got a night out they're sliding around in f**k all but a mini skirt that just covers their mackerel hammock."

Former couple James Haskell and Chloe Madeley both appear to have made digs at each other on their social media. Photo by Getty Images.

The post was deleted a short time after it was first posted. The post, which many consider to be a subtle swipe at his former wife, comes just days after Haskell appeared as a guest panellist on Channel 5 morning programme The Jeremy Vine Show, on Friday 12 January, where he spoke about the latest details of his relationship.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As Vine mentioned that Chloe had appeared on the show a week prior (Friday January 5), he awkwardly admitted: "I was about to say your wife, and then I thought no ex-wife, or ex, how are you describing each other?" Haskell responded with: "Well she still is technically my wife" and then confirmed that, at that time, the pair were still living together and co-parenting their daughter. He also referred to Madeley as "fantastic".

When Madeley, who is a personal trainer and the daughter of TV hosts Richard Madeley and Judy Finnigan, spoke about the split when she appeared on the weekday Channel 5 show she said it was the "right thing" for the pair to separate when they did.

What did Chloe Madeley say during her Loose Women interview?

Madeley spoke about the current living situation with her estranged husband during a live TV interview on ITV's Loose Women. She said: "I've got my space and he's got his space and he'll come back a few nights a week and see Bodhi. He'll be hands-on dad and I'll sleep and then two days later off he goes - perfect. But I think he should be moving out in the next few weeks.

"It's all for Bodhi, it's not about James. He's got this new place and I'm going to move in for a week with Bodhi so she can settle in and know the environment and understand that she's safe and we're all there for her."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Earlier this week, Madeley also told her social media followers that she is happier than ever, in what some also consider to be a a subtle dig at Haskell. She took to her Instagram Stories on Monday (January 15) to say that she "couldn't remember feeling this happy".

During a question and answer session with her followers, she shared a mirror selfie as one fan asked her: "Are you happy?" to which Madeley replied: "Can't remember the last time I was this happy." She added: "I am a very lucky girl and I know I am and I'm beyond grateful."