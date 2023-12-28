It was the year of celebrity break-ups but which made you cry the most? There’s plenty to choose from

The most shocking celebrity break-ups of 2023 (Getty)

As we headed into 2023 with all the wonderment of what the new year could have in store for us, no-one would have predicted any of these celebrities splitting up or getting divorced. So 2023 would eventually become known as the year of breakups; some of these celebrity couples had been together for so long that they were the most shocking of the year and we genuinely didn't see it coming.

Cardi B and Offset

The most recent couple to split was rapper Cardi B and husband Offset. The rapper confirmed their split during an Instagram live and said “I have been single for a minute now.” The pair got married in 2017 and share two children - daughter Kulture and son Wave.

Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson

The model and actor married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter the following year. It was reported that Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce after separating in September. Joshua Jackson has since started dating actress Lupita Nyong'o.

Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman

After nearly three decades together no-one thought the Wolverine actor and wife would ever split. The former couple married in 1996 and have two children Oscar and Ava together.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner

This one hit us in the heart. After weeks of speculation- and wedding rings appearing to be missing from fingers - it was confirmed that after four years of marriage Joe Jonas had filed for divorce. They have since been in a court battle over the custody of their two daughters and Sophie quickly moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari

Not long after the singer's Conservatorship ended it seemed Britney would get her fairytale ending when she wed Sam Asghari. Unfortunately love didn’t last after the couple split following a row over alleged cheating allegations just 14 months later.

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello

They were the most beautiful couple in Hollywood and looked like they were the happiest. Sadly after seven years of marriage the pair split in July. Official divorce documents cited ‘Irreconcilable differences’ however, according to TMZ Joe wanted to have children and Sofia didn’t - she has a grown up son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32, from a previous relationship.

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez

The singer married Dalton in 2021 and split rumours began when she was spotted at Wimbledon with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in the summer without her wedding ring. It has been reported that Ariana has moved on and is currently dating another Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after he split from his wife and the mother of his son in the same year.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn