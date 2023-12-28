A look back on the most shocking break-ups of 2023: From Cardi B and Offset to Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
It was the year of celebrity break-ups but which made you cry the most? There’s plenty to choose from
As we headed into 2023 with all the wonderment of what the new year could have in store for us, no-one would have predicted any of these celebrities splitting up or getting divorced. So 2023 would eventually become known as the year of breakups; some of these celebrity couples had been together for so long that they were the most shocking of the year and we genuinely didn't see it coming.
Cardi B and Offset
The most recent couple to split was rapper Cardi B and husband Offset. The rapper confirmed their split during an Instagram live and said “I have been single for a minute now.” The pair got married in 2017 and share two children - daughter Kulture and son Wave.
Jodie Turner-Smith and Joshua Jackson
The model and actor married in 2019 and welcomed their daughter the following year. It was reported that Jodie Turner-Smith filed for divorce after separating in September. Joshua Jackson has since started dating actress Lupita Nyong'o.
Hugh Jackman and Deborra-lee Jackman
After nearly three decades together no-one thought the Wolverine actor and wife would ever split. The former couple married in 1996 and have two children Oscar and Ava together.
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner
This one hit us in the heart. After weeks of speculation- and wedding rings appearing to be missing from fingers - it was confirmed that after four years of marriage Joe Jonas had filed for divorce. They have since been in a court battle over the custody of their two daughters and Sophie quickly moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine “Perry” Pearson.
Britney Spears and Sam Asghari
Not long after the singer's Conservatorship ended it seemed Britney would get her fairytale ending when she wed Sam Asghari. Unfortunately love didn’t last after the couple split following a row over alleged cheating allegations just 14 months later.
Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello
They were the most beautiful couple in Hollywood and looked like they were the happiest. Sadly after seven years of marriage the pair split in July. Official divorce documents cited ‘Irreconcilable differences’ however, according to TMZ Joe wanted to have children and Sofia didn’t - she has a grown up son Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, 32, from a previous relationship.
Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez
The singer married Dalton in 2021 and split rumours began when she was spotted at Wimbledon with Wicked co-star Jonathan Bailey in the summer without her wedding ring. It has been reported that Ariana has moved on and is currently dating another Wicked co-star Ethan Slater after he split from his wife and the mother of his son in the same year.
Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn
We can’t write a list about the past year without having Taylor Swift on it. The singer split from actor Joe Alwyn in April after reports they were looking to buy a house together in London. We don’t need to tell you but just in case you didn’t already know, Taylor has since found love with Kansas City Chiefs football player Travis Kelce. Thanks to this celebrity couple we can go into 2024 believing in love again.
