Kayley Stead decided to go ahead with her wedding when her fiancé left her on the morning of the ceremony - and now she's said she's ready to take a chance on love again with a Valentine's Day date

A bride who went ahead with her wedding after being jilted at the altar has revealed she's started dating again - and has a date lined up for Valentine's Day.

Kayley Stead, aged 28, discovered she wasn't going to marry her partner of almost four years the morning she was supposed to be saying 'I do'. Despite the heartbreak, she went ahead with the big day - and did a wedding entrance, meal, speeches, dances and even professional photos with the support from her loved ones.

Now, after spending time focussing on herself, Stead says she's finally ready to give love another chance 16 months after being left by her would-be husband. She is going on her first date on the most romantic date of the year - Valentine's Day.

Insurance clerk Stead, from Portmead, Swansea, Wales, said: "Now I've never been better and enjoying life a lot better. A year ago the idea of dating completely scared me, but now I'm excited for it.

"I'm looking forward to seeing what else is out there and meeting new people a bit more. I've potentially got a date lined up for Valentine's Day. I'll say 'potentially' as I know they are travelling down, but we're just going to play some mini golf and have some drinks - nothing too serious. I'm looking forward to enjoying the fun side of dating again."

Stead's ex proposed to her in August 2020, but on the morning of her wedding in Gower, Swansea, Wales, in September 2022 she found out her fiancé had left his groomsman - and hadn't returned. At first she cried, but eventually the two wedding parties went into the ceremony room together and told the guests what had happened - about also about Stead's decision to continue online.

Kayley Stead (pictured), who decided to go ahead with her wedding when her fiancé left her on the morning of the big day, is hoping to find love again and is going on a Valentine's Day date. Photo by Kayley Stead/SWNS.

'I went through three different types of losses in 16 months'

Stead was joined by the groomsmen and bridesmaids as they sang and danced along to Lizzo's 'Good as Hell' on their way to the top table. She replaced her first dance with a boogie with her dad, brothers and the groomsmen to 'Love You To The Moon and Back' by Dolly Parton.

Later, Stead walked through her sparkler tunnel alone and partied the night away before spending the night in the bridal suite with her maid of honour. She said at the time that she was happy she'd gone ahead with the celebration because it meant her mum, 65-year-old Dee, saw her 'big day' before she died. Dee died just four months after the wedding.

At that time, Stead then faced more heartache as she was also forced out of her childhood home of 30 years as it was a council home which was rented to her mum. "I think only now it's started to slow down and settle," she said. "It was a stressful time as we had to say goodbye to our family home of over 30 years. So that was another transition and I went through three different types of losses in 16 months so I was ready to see the back end of 2023."

Stead is now determined to put the past behind her and is excited to meet someone new. She said: "I'm just looking for somebody who I can have a laugh with - as you've seen from the wedding day I can just go with my gut instinct and find the positives from every situation. Because my ex-partner wasn't that way inclined, I've realised you do need somebody with similar morals and guidance.

"I'm always inclined to look after somebody before I look after myself so now I'm looking for a relationship that's not 70/30 just me. I'd be lying if I said I wasn't nervous but I'm more excited about seeing what else is out there and getting to know other people as well. I'm ready to invest my time in that."