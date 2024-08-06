Girls Aloud's Nicola Roberts sparks rumours she is engaged to boyfriend Mitch Hahn during Brighton Pride show
Roberts, 38, was spotted sporting a huge rock on her engagement ring finger as she attended and performed at Brighton Pride alongside her bandmates. It comes amid reports that boyfriend-now-fiancé Mitch Hahn got down on one knee during a recent trip the couple took to the south of France.
Roberts and Hahn, 38, have been together for around two years. Hahn is a businessman and semi-professional footballer. According to The Sun, a source described Hahn as Roberts’ “soulmate”, adding: She couldn’t be happier.”
Roberts took to the stage at Brighton Pride and flashed her new diamond ring as she performed alongside Cheryl Tweedy, Nadine Coyle and Kimberley Walsh. The iconic 2000s girl band reformed in November 2023 and announced their return to the stage with a reunion tour.
The tour, which has now drawn to a close, comprised of 29 tour dates and included cities such as Manchester, Belfast, Glasgow, Leeds, Nottingham, Sheffield, Birmingham, Liverpool, Newcastle, Cardiff, Aberdeen and London. The Brighton Pride performance was the 30th and final show of the year.
The girls paid touching tributes to late member Sarah Harding on the tour, including photo and video moments and keeping her vocals going throughout their hits. Harding died from breast cancer in 2021 at the age of 39.
