Coronation Street actor Callum Lill fuels rumours he's quitting the ITV soap as he takes on new role
The actor is best known for playing evil solicitor Joel Deering in the ITV soap Coronation Street. The character has been at the centre of Lauren Bolton’s disappearance storyline after she went missing in February and was presumed dead.
Café owner Roy Cropper was originally charged with her ‘murder’ but thanks to his solicitor Dee-Dee Bailey (Joel’s love interest), there was no evidence and Roy was able to go home. This led to Lauren making a shock return to the cobbles and she hid from Joel after he left her for dead following a brutal attack in her apartment.
Callum Lill recently signed up to play villainous Fleshcreep, in the Jack and the Beanstalk. The production will be at the Bournemouth Pavilion and due to start later this year. Speaking about his new role in the West End Best Friend Calum said: “I’m really looking forward to my Christmas Boo’s in Bournemouth, when I bring my dastardly Fleshcreep to the stage. Bring it on!”
But that’s not all, Channique Sterling-Brown who plays Dee-Dee recently revealed that filming for evil Joel’s downfall has already begun filming. Speaking to Digital Spy Channique said: “I think he's playing a very dangerous game and he's walking on thin ice.
“It's been fun, because it's been like planning a wedding but also exploring this different side of their relationship, where he's really deliberately deceiving her to keep his lies and his other life undercover. Obviously Dee-Dee is a smart woman, so she's definitely picking up on his signals."
Callum Lill joined the Coronation Street cast in September 2023. Could this be the end of Joel Deering’s evil reign and will he finally face criminal charges for everything he did to Lauren?
Coronation Street airs on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8pm on ITV1 and ITVX.
Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.
