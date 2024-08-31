Rapper Fatman Scoop was taken to hospital after collapsing on stage during a concert in Connecticut on Friday August 30. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for Jimmy Choo

Lengendary rapper Fatman Scoop has been rushed to hospital after he collapsed on stage while performing.

The 53-year-old music artist, whose real name is Isaac Freeman III, is reported to have become unwell during a gig on Friday night (August 30), and had to receive emergency CPR treatment on stage. He was then taken to hospital for further medical treatment.

He was performing at Town Centre Park in Hamden, Connecticut, at around 8.30pm when it became apparent to the crowd of fans that something was wrong, according to American publication TMZ.

Fans who were there told the title that Fatman Scoop collapsed and passed out and then people rushed over to administer CPR. Local authorities also told the publication that the they were dispatched to the venue for a medical emergency at 8.33pm.

Video taken at the concert, which has been shared on social media, shows medical personnel performing chest compressions on someone behind the DJ booth. Although the person cannot be seen on the video, and therefore their identity cannot be confirmed, people who were there told TMZ that it was Fatman Scoop.

In the video, Fatman Scoop comes out on to the stage shouting: “Let's make some noise!” The rapper then struts towards the back of the stage, where there is a DJ booth.

“I said Hamden make some noise!”, he repeats. Then he climbs the stairs to the DJ booth, and sounds to be catching his breath down the microphone.

He goes on: “If you came to party . . .”, but then there is a long pause before he finishes his sentence with “make some noise”, and his words become slurred. But, then he suddenly drops the microphone and falls to the ground. While he then receiving medical attention, other artists come onstage to try to distract the crowd, many who can be heard gasping in shock.

One artist continues with Fatman Scoop’s request, saying: “Hamden make some noise for me”, and the audience, who are seemingly confused and concerned, react with small applause.

In another video, music then suddenly stops and a hush falls over the crowd. Then, whispers can be heard with gig-goers saying that it’s Fatman Scoop who’s been given CPR. Many people shout out to ask the other artists on stage what is happening, but they do not get a response.

The person who took the video, who is not named by TMZ, told the title they saw the rapper and hype man fall over and that he was then later taken out of the venue on a stretcher.

Hamden Mayor Lauren Garett said Scoop had been rushed to the hospital by ambulance and urged fans to “keep him in your thoughts and prayers”.

Fatman Scoop is renowned in the music industry and has legions of fans, he has worked with many acclaimed artists such as Missy Elliot and Mariah Carey, On Facebook, Mayor Garrett wrote that her office would “provide updates when they are available”. It’s not known what the latest update is on Fatman Scoop’s health at the time of writing (on the morning of Saturday August 31) as no updates have yet been provided. It’s also not known what caused Fatman Scoop’s health issue.