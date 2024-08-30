Kelly Osbourne and Sid Wilson. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for The Recording A

Kelly Osbourne's boyfriend, Slipknot’s Sid Wilson, has given an update on his health after he suffered injuries in an explosion at the couple’s family home.

Wilson, a 47-year-old turntablist for the heavy metal band Slipknot, described his gruesome injuries to Fox News Digital on Thursday (August 29), and said that his “face is basically melted from the nose down” after the bonfire accident last week.

He told the publication: “My whole right arm is bandaged up, half of my left arm. But the swelling's gone down, and they said the face is kind of amazing that it's regenerative, it happens real fast, seems to heal quickly.”

The musician, who shares one-year-old son Sidney with 39-year-old TV personality Osbourne, is still in hospital receiving treatment and recovering from his injuries after the freak accident at his Iowa farm home.

He said that he felt lucky to be alive following the horror incident, however. “I've had better days, I guess, but I'm alive, so I'm doing good,” he added.

Giving more details about the incident, Wilson, who has been in a relationship with the daughter of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne for more than two years, said that the explosion happened as he went outside at the farm to see what was happening with a burning wood pile he had set alight a few days prior.

He explained: “A few nights ago, I lit it and let it burn down. So, the next day, I went to check it to see, you know, how much was left, if anything . . . and there was a certain amount of debris around the side still left.”

Wilson admitted that he made a mistake and did what he was “not supposed to do” and added “some gas to it”. He said he initally walked away from the burning wood with the gas can in hand but was unable to find a branch to light the pile with.

“My lack of patience got the better of me, and I was like, screw it - I'll be all right, you know?” Wilson told the outlet. He then said he “squatted down and reached out and lit” a wood pile saturated with gasoline, which led to the life-threatening incident.

“It was really humid out so there was still a lot of vapors lingering around in there, and it just . . . woof . . . exploded.”

Wilson said he was able to go back into his home and rush himself to an urgent care facility with Osbourne and their son. Hewas later taken to a Iowa City medical facility for more specified treatment for his burns.

He said: “Once I finally got to the hospital in Des Moines, I was able to just kind of, like ‘let go of whatever it was I was holding onto to get me through it’. 'When stuff like that happens, you got to go into, like, a mode where it's like, you know, get yourself where you need to be before your body shuts down.”

He also spoke of how the medical professionals had helped him: “They basically dressed the wounds and put all of this fake scab (stuff) all over (my) body until they could get to the burn unit and they could take the scabs off.”

He then advised his fans to be cautious when carrying out any tasks that require fire, saying: “Don't f*** around with fire - it's going to win every time.” Speaking of his praise for his partner, Wilson said Osbourne has “been completely invaluable” and “amazing” to him while he deals with his injuries and recovers. He went on: “Being here and taking care of all that for me, I'm not really sure what I'd be doing if she wasn't here doing that.”

Taking to her Instagram Stories on Thursday, Osbourne shared an image from the hospital room as Wilson was undergoing treatment. She reassured fans, however, that her beau was “doing good” but just sore, and that he was “ready for this situation to be over.” She added that he was “very, very drowsy” as his body was also healing from a medication he has been put on.

In his interview, Wilson said Sidney, who was born in November 2022, was not aware of what had happened to his dad. “Luckily he's young enough that he's still just kind of having a good time through the whole thing,” he said.

He ended the interview by saying that he's doing his best to keep his spirits up during the difficult time. “My energy’s not, I’m not going to let it get me depressed. The hardest part is just feeling stupid for doing it. That's the hardest part. It’s not even the physical part,” he admitted.

“It's like going, like ‘oh, man, I really learned that the hard way’." I’ve got to make sure I just slow down sometimes and really examine the situation before I just dive in headfirst.”

Wilson also said doctors have told him that they don’t expect he will require surgery or skin grafts.