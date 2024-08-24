Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Slipknot’s Sid Wilson has been admitted to hospital for “serious burns” across his body after he got caught in a bonfire “explosion” on his farm.

The American DJ and keyboardist, who is in a relationship with British singer Kelly Osbourne, announced the news by posting a video from his hospital bed, but said he was going to be “okay”. Despite his injuries, the heavy metal band said in a statement that Wilson still planned to join the group for their performance at Rocklahoma festival in Oklahoma next weekend.

In the Instagram video, Wilson was lying in a hospital bed as medical staff treated the wounds on his face and arms. He said: “Hi everybody, I had an explosion in my face. I’m OK, I’m going to be OK. But I did have some serious burns to my face and my arms.”

The DJ said he was getting his chest X-rayed to ensure he had not inhaled flames from the fire, and showed off his singed eyebrows and moustache, his blistered mouth and arms. “I’m going to be all right you guys. I don’t care what it takes, I will see you on tour,” he added.

Wilson is the turntablist for Slipknot, who have been performing their 25th anniversary with a tour this year. The group has also issued a statement following his accident.

The statement said: “Our brother Sid Wilson was in an accident today and sustained burns across his body. He’s recovering with his family and will still join us on stage at Rocklahoma next weekend. He thanks everyone for the well wishes, and will see you all soon.”