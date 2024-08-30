Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leah Remini has announced that her and husband, Angelo Ragan, are to divorce after more than two decades of marriage.

The 54-year-old actress, known for her role in noughties sitcom King of Queens and her documentaries about leaving the Church of Scientology, confirmed that the couple’s marriage had come to an end on social media. She said that it was a tough decision but that they “no longer fit” together.

Remini said in a lengthy Instagram statement: “Well, here we are. After 28 years together and 21 years of marriage, we have decided to file for divorce. This decision came after a lot of thought and care, and as hard as divorce is, we are approaching this with a positive outlook because we know it’s what’s best for us. We are proud of how we have worked through this together.”

She added that the couple were ”sad” and “got some figuring out to do” as they move into single life once again. Explaining why she and Pagan decided to split, Remini said: “We both changed, as people do, and we got used to playing roles that didn’t fit us any more. After a lot of effort and consideration, we’ve decided to take this step, which reflects who we are today.”

Despite the break-up, Remini stated that both she and Pagan considered their marriage a “huge success”, adding: “We’re looking forward to creating even more cherished moments - just in a different way.” The couple, who married in 2003, opened up about their relationship in various reality TV shows, including ‘Leah Remini: It’s All Relative’ that aired on TLV for two season from 2014 to 2015, and a VH1 special that broadcast the couple’s wedding and later their pregnancy journey.

Stating that they would continue to share “snippets of our lives”, Remini said: “We are sharing this unknown territory with you all as we take our first steps into this next stage of our lives publicly. We would love for everyone to have more access to different kinds of relationship stories and not feel so isolated in navigating the changes that millions of couples make every year. We hope our journey can inspire others to see that relationships - whether they change or end - aren’t failures.”

Remini hit the headlines in 2013 after leaving the famously guarded Church of Scientology. She went on to produce and star in a series of documentaries, uncovering the secrets behind the organisation and speak to others about their experience of leaving the church.