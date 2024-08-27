Kick Kennedy, daugther of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and grandaughter of Robert F. Kennedy. Photo by Getty Images. | Getty Images for RFK Human Right

It’s been less than a week since it was officially announced that Jennifer Lopez has filed for divorce from husband Ben Affleck after two years of marriage, but there are already rumours he has a new romantic interest - Kick Kennedy.

After months of rumours, it was confirmed last week that singer and actress JLo has filed divorce papers to officially end her union her husband of two years, fellow actor Affleck.

The pair married on July 16 2022, in what was thought to be one of Hollywood’s best stories of eternal love. Their marriage came 20 years after they were first a couple, with their first engagement ending in 2003 - apparently due to the pressure of having a relationship in the public eye.

They pair, who had been named “Bennifer” by the media, each went on to have other relationships and marriages and start families. Lopez, aged 55, was previously wed to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and, most notably, Latin singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 14-year-old twins. Prior to his marriage to Lopez, 52-year-old Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, with whom he shares three children. “Bennifer” thrilled their fans by announcing they had reunited in 2021, and then marrying a year later, but it was not meant to be.

Lopez filed divorce papers at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20. According to news outlet TMZ, Lopez listed the couple’s date of separation as April 26, following months of speculation that the couple had parted ways. Court documents also showed that there was no prenuptial agreement.

Now, the end of their marriage has officially been confirmed, the rumour mill has gone in to overdrive about who the pair could date next. Affleck has already been linked to another Jennifer and another actress - Jennifer Aniston, to be precise. But, now another potential romance has been discussed, with Kick Kennedy.

Who is Kick Kennedy?

Kick Kennedy, whose real name is Kathleen Kennedy, is the eldest daughter of six siblings and a descendant of U.S. senator Robert F. Kennedy, who was assasinated in June 1968 when he was running for the Democratic presidential nomination. Kick was born 20 years after her grandfather’s death, in 1988, to parents Robert F. Kennedy Junior and his first wife, Emily Ruth Black. She grew up in New York.

Although her family have lots of links to politics, as her father is also a politician like his father before him, Kick has stayed away from this career path. Instead, Kick started out as a performer and graduated from Stanford University. She had a few roles shortly after graduation, but she has since mainly focused on building a name for herself in philanthropy.

Kennedy, aged 36, was named and nicknamed after her great-aunt, Kathleen "Kick" Agnes Kennedy, who was the sister of late President John F. Kennedy. This therefore means that the late President, who was assasinated in November 1963, was her great uncle.

Are Ben Affleck and Kick Kennedy dating?

Despite the rumours that the two are romantically linked, apparently Affleck and Kennedy are just friends. Multiple American celebrity publications, such as People and Page Six, first announced last week that the pair had been getting to know each other after they were spotted spending time in each other’s company. But, sources have also told local publications such as People and TMZ that the two are not romantically involved.