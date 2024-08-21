Hollywood heartbreak as Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage
Lopez filed divorce papers at Los Angeles County Superior Court on Tuesday, August 20. It comes after the Hollywood couple tied the knot in July 2022, getting married at a wedding chapel in Las Vegas before hosting a larger ceremony at Affleck’s home in Georgia the following month.
According to news outlet TMZ, Lopez listed the couple’s date of separation as April 26, following months of speculation that the couple had parted ways. Court documents also showed that there was no prenuptial agreement.
Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, first kicked off their headline-grabbing romance in 2003, after meeting on the set of the film Gigli. Dubbed ‘Bennifer’ by the tabloids, the couple had initially intended to marry and were planning a 2003 weddings before calling off the engagement and splitting in 2004, with Lopez and Affleck partly blaming the pressure of the public eye on their relationship.
Later, Lopez called the split the “biggest heartbreak of my life”. She added: "I honestly felt like I was going to die. But now, 20 years later, it does have a happy ending."
‘Bennifer’ was back together two decades later. Lopez, who officially changed her name to Jennifer Lynn Affleck after their nuptials, said following the wedding ceremonies in Las Vegas and Georgia: "Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient.” Neither camp has commented on the divorce proceedings as of yet. Lopez’s divorce from Affleck will be the singer’s fourth., following marriages to Ojani Noa, Cris Judd and, most notably, Latin singer Marc Anthony, with whom she has 14-year-old twins. Prior to his marriage to Lopes, Affleck was married to actress Jennifer Garner from 2005 to 2018, with whom he shared three children.
