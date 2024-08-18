Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

French film legend Alain Delon has died aged 88 surrounded by his family and children.

The actor had been in poor health since suffering a stroke in 2019, rarely leaving his estate in Douchy, in France's Val de Loire region. Delon's legend was launched in 1960, playing pretty boy killers and mysterious schemers in 'Purple Noon' - later remade as 'The Talented Mr Ripley' - and Luchino Visconti's 'The Leopard'.

Delon made headlines in 2023 when his three children filed a complaint against his live-in assistant Hiromi Rollin, accusing her of harassment and threatening behaviour. His three children went on to wage a public battle in the media and the courts, arguing over the star's state of health.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In May 2019, he made his last major public appearance on the red carpet to receive an honorary Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival. His children announced his death on Sunday morning (18 August) in a statement to French national news agency Agence France-Presse, a common practice in France.

French film legend Alain Delon has died aged 88 surrounded by his family and children. (Photo: AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

The statement said: “Alain Fabien, Anouchka, Anthony, as well as (his dog) Loubo, are deeply saddened to announce the passing of their father. He passed away peacefully in his home in Douchy, surrounded by his three children and his family.' The family has asked for privacy.”

Tributes to Delon immediately started pouring in on social media platforms. With striking blue eyes, Delon was sometimes referred to as the 'French Frank Sinatra' for his handsome looks, a comparison the actor disliked.

Delon shot to fame in two films by Italian director Luchino Visconti, 'Rocco and His Brothers' in 1960 and 'The Leopard' in 1963. He then set the template for one of Hollywood's favourite tropes - the mysterious, cerebral hitman - with his staggering performance as the silent killer in Jean-Pierre Melville's 'Le Samurai' (1967). In total, he appeared in more than 90 films during the course of his career.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

For decades, the French public have followed the ins and outs of Delon’s prolific career. He faced criticism as some disapproved of his support for Jean-Marie Le Pen, leader of the far-right National Front, who championed the death penalty and opposed same-sex marriage. His relationship with women also caused controversy. Recently the breakdown of his family had been making headlines in France. The actor had three children - two sons and a daughter - by two different women, and a third son unacknowledged and now dead.