Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Brian Marjoribanks, who was born in Falkirk, was a sports presenter on BBC radio and television for 17 years and played football for Hibernian and Heart of Midlothian.

In 1964, Brian Marjoribanks decided to leave the world of football behind to become an actor and secured a role in the BBC medical drama Dr Finlay’s casebook. His family released a statement which said: Brian had an incredibly rich, varied and successful career - whether it was taking centre stage on the football field, the theatre or the small screen as a sports presenter.

"But the role he cherished most in his life was as a devoted husband and an adoring father and grandpa.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We grieve the loss of an incredible man whom we are privileged and proud to have known and loved."

Brian Marjoribanks was only 19 years old when he scored on his Hibs debut back in 1961, the game was a derby against Hearts at Tynecastle. Despite being a talented football player, Brian had always wanted to be an actor and whilst decided to study at Edinburgh College of Speech and Drama alongside his footballing career at Hibs.

Brian Marjoribanks has died at 82

At the age of 21, Brian left the football world behind for a career in acting, however his role in Dr Finlay’s Casebook was as a footballer, he played the role of Roddy Munro who played for a fictional local team called Tannochbrae United.

Brian then worked for BBC Sportscene and BBC Radio Sportsound as a presenter. According to the BBC, “In 1983, Marjoribanks was appointed UK regions controller with the Independent Television Commission – now known as Ofcom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After retiring in 2000 he joined the board of Scottish Television and spent five years as chairman.

“His passion for acting continued after retirement, and he toured the UK and Ireland as a festival adjudicator for the Scottish Community Drama Association (SCDA), where he encouraged the next generation of actors.

Brian Marjoribanks is survived by his wife Kathleen and four children, Jenny, Brian Jr, Graham and Katie. He died in the Son Espases Hospital in Palma in Mallorca and his wife and children were by his bedside at the time.