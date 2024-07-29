Peter Morgan: former Wales Rugby Union star dies aged 65

A former Wales Rugby player has died. | Getty Images

A former Rugby Union ace has died at the age of 65.

Former Wales Rugby Union and British Lions ace Peter Morgan has died at the age of 65 on Saturday, July 27. He leaves behind his wife, two children and two grandchildren.

He made five international appearances for Wales over the course of his career. While he was selected to be a part of the British Lions’ squad in 1980, he never made an official appearance for them. Primarily a utility-back, he has been commended for his adaptability.

After his professional career in Rugby Union came to a close, Morgan chased a career in politics. During this time, he served as both the chairman and vice-chairman of Pembrokeshire County Council.

Following Morgan’s passing, Wales Rugby issued a statement on their official website, which reads: “The former Llanelli, Wales and British & Irish Lions utility back Peter Morgan, who went on to become chair of Pembrokeshire County Council, has died at the age of 65 after battling a brain tumour. The WRU offers sincere condolences to Peter’s wife, Helen, their two daughters Nia and Lowri, and two grandchildren, Seren and Dewi.”

Scarlets also published a statement on their website in the wake of Morgan death: “Scarlets are deeply saddened to learn that our former player Peter Morgan has passed away. Peter played 275 matches for the Scarlets, scoring 90 tries and captained the club to victory over Australia at Stradey Park in 1984.