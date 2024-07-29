Raphael Varane joins Cesc Fabregas' new club as ex-Manchester United and Real Madrid star makes next move
The World Cup winner, 31, left Manchester United this summer after the club refused to extend his contract. Varane’s departure comes as new co-owners Sir Jim Radcliffe and Ineos look to revitalise the club after years in the proverbial wilderness.
Now, the French defender has found a new home with a “special project” in Italy - teaming up with another star with a World Cup medal on their mantlepiece.
After 20 years outside Serie A, lakeside club Como has returned to the top tier of Italian football, and has recruited Spanish manager Cesc Fabregas to oversee the team’s new era. With Varane being a free agent, Como hasn’t paid a single penny to secure his services.
"At first, I was curious to find out what the project was all about, and then I immediately saw that it was special, different from any other I'd been offered, so I wanted to know more.
“Once the project came along, it went straight to the top of the list, and we managed to close the deal. I'm very happy. There's a lot to do, and it's very exciting. I have a lot of experience at the highest level, and now to be able to share that knowledge and help a club build itself up and hopefully reach the top is super exciting.
“I'm meeting Cesc again, but not as an opponent this time. I'm very happy, I really like his philosophy of play and his passion for football. When we spoke it was so easy to understand each other, so I hope we'll have very positive results. In any case, I'm coming with a great deal of humility to help the team and the club grow.”
