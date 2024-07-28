West Ham and Everton eye new signings amid Aston Villa 'interest' in attacker

Joāo Félix. | Getty Images

The latest Premier League transfer headlines for Sunday, July 28th

Manchester City won the Premier League title once again last season and will be aiming to claim top spot once again in the next campaign. Arsenal, Liverpool and Aston Villa finished in the top four along with Pep Guardiola’s side.

Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town were relegated, with Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton heading the other way from the Championship. Here is a look at some of the latest news and rumours from the top flight…

Aston Villa eye attacker

Aston Villa are preparing for life in the Champions League in the next campaign. According to reporter Fabrizio Romano on X, they are showing ‘interest’ in signing Atletico Madrid attacker Joao Felix this summer as they look to bolster their ranks but are yet to make a formal approach for the La Liga man.

Felix, who is 24-years-old, is facing an uncertain future in this window. He joined his current club back in 2019 after rising up through the ranks at Benfica.

The Portugal international has made 131 appearances in all competitions for Diego Simeone’s side and has scored 34 goals. He has also spent the past two terms out on loan at Chelsea and Barcelona respectively to get some game time.

West Ham in defender talks

West Ham are in ‘talks’ with Manchester United wing-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka regarding a move to the London Stadium, according to Sky Sports. The Hammers want to land the Londoner over the coming weeks.

The wing-back rose up progressed up through the academy at Crystal Palace before breaking into their first-team as a youngster. He then switched to Old Trafford in 2019.

Wan-Bissaka’s contract with the Red Devils expires next year meaning they risk losing him for free in June 2025 unless they sell him now or in January, assuming he doesn’t pen an extension anytime soon. Letting him join West Ham permanently would free up space and funds in Erik ten Hag’s squad to pave the way for new arrivals.

Everton close in on new face

Everton are ‘set’ to secure the signing of Lyon centre-back Jake O’Brien, as per The Athletic. The 23-year-old has been identified by Sean Dyche’s side as someone to strengthen their defensive department.

O’Brien, who is a Republic of Ireland international with two caps under his belt so far in his career, moved to France in 2023 and has since caught the eye in Ligue 1. He played 32 matches last season and chipped in with five goals from the back.

He recently told Get French Football News: “I had it in the back of my mind that I could break into the team, eventually, and be given my chance. It took a few games to get in but once I got in, played my first game, and showed the fans what I was about. I haven’t looked back ever since. It’s been a very eventful season and I am grateful for the opportunity.”