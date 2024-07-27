Nico Williams, Fabian Ruiz, and Mikel Merino are all rumour to be in Arsenal's sights this summer. | PA

Following a slow start to the summer window Arteta has finally got the ball rolling, as Arsenal’s transfer target list begins to grow with the new season looming.

As announced earlier this week, Arsenal will bolster their backline with the signing of Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori for a fee of £38 million with a potential £5 million in add ons. Now that he is having his medical, where does Arteta turn next?

Since then, the Gunners have opened talks with Paris Saint Germain over a deal to sign Fabian Ruiz. The Spanish midfielder adopted a leading role for Luis de La Fuente’s Euro 2024 Spain side playing in six of their seven matches. Despite this, at PSG he plays a much smaller role, with only 14 Ligue 1 starts last season he may be looking elsewhere for greater game time.

If this deal does not come off, fans should not be deterred as fellow Spaniard Mikel Merino has also been heavily linked with the club commanding a fee of only £21 million. The former Newcastle player became one of La Liga’s best midfielders playing for Real Sociedad last season. The Spanish outfit are not giving up without a fight, with reports suggesting they are making a final effort to meet his contract demands amidst interest from Atletico Madrid, Barcelona and Arsenal.

In terms of forwards, it is likely to be more outs than ins for Arsenal, but there have been several rumours circling the club. Since Benjamin Sesko committed his future to RB Leipzig, signing a new deal swiftly after the Euro’s, it has gone rather quiet but Victor Gyokeres seems a viable option.

Any new signing would be funded by the possible sale of Englishman Eddie Nketiah, who has sparked interest from Marseille. The Hale End academy graduates seem to be up for sale this summer, as Emile Smith-Rowe edges closer to Fulham.

On social media fans have been displeased to see Smith-Rowe leave, with many sad to see the long-term Arsenal loyal leave the club. A reported fee of £35 million would prove to be a club record sale for Arsenal and a club record purchase for Fulham giving the Gunners freedom to fire for more reinforcements this window. Could this be Nico Williams? The Spanish winger was at the centre of England’s Euro 2024 final defeat and looked electric throughout the tournament. They will however, have to ward off several clubs all fighting for his signature.

