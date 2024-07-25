Watch more of our videos on Shots!

English midfielder Emile Smith Rowe is preparing to pack his bags and move across London as he is set to leave Arsenal imminently.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta confirmed that Smith Rowe, who was an unused substitute in Arsenal’s pre-season match against AFC Bournemouth, could be on his way out of the club. NationalWorld understands that Fulham are in advanced talks to sign the Englishman, who is keen to play regular first-team football.

The transfer fee could end up being around £35m, which would be a club record for the Cottagers. Smith Rowe is awaiting the final okay from Arsenal before he leaves their pre-season training camp for a medical and to negotiate personal terms.

Meanwhile, Leicester City are reportedly interested in signing Reiss Nelson, with negotiations with Marseille also taking place for the services of Arsenal striker Eddie Nketiah.

Emile Smith Rowe was an unused substitute in the pre-season game vs Bournemouth. | Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Speaking after the Bournemouth game, Arteta said: “There are things happening in the background at the moment. We decided the best thing to do was to keep him away from the game today.

“A lot of players have been linked with potential moves; one way or the other, it’s normal. We are in that moment in the market.