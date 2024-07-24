Reiss Nelson could soon leave Arsenal. | Getty Images

Newcastle United could sell three of their first team stars in the next few weeks.

The summer transfer window is a period of transition for clubs in the Premier League. Teams across the country are looking to get players in and move others on - let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from England’s top division today.

Newcastle United are ‘open’ to selling three of their senior team stars in the coming weeks - meanwhile, Leicester City have opened ‘talks’ to sign a player who currently plays for Arsenal. He is struggling for game time for the Gunners - can he revitalise his career under Steve Cooper?

Newcastle United ‘open’ to selling Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier

Newcastle United are experiencing a tumultuous transfer window. They have not been able to make as many additions as head coach Eddie Hpwe may have liked - to facilitate incomings, they are ‘open’ to selling Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier, according to a report from CaughtOffside.

Losing any of these three players would be a blow, but the loss of Trippier would perhaps be felt the most. Wilson and Almiron have seen their standing at the club fall somewhat over the last year, but club captain Trippier is still an integral member of their squad.

Leicester City ‘open talks’ to sign Reiss Nelson from Arsenal

Leicester are looking to make a statement signing upon their return to the Premier League. According to recent reports, they are looking to seal a deal that would see Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson move to the King Power Stadium.