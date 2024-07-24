Newcastle United 'could sell' three players, Leicester City 'open talks' with Arsenal
The summer transfer window is a period of transition for clubs in the Premier League. Teams across the country are looking to get players in and move others on - let’s take a look at all the biggest rumours from England’s top division today.
Newcastle United are ‘open’ to selling three of their senior team stars in the coming weeks - meanwhile, Leicester City have opened ‘talks’ to sign a player who currently plays for Arsenal. He is struggling for game time for the Gunners - can he revitalise his career under Steve Cooper?
Newcastle United ‘open’ to selling Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier
Newcastle United are experiencing a tumultuous transfer window. They have not been able to make as many additions as head coach Eddie Hpwe may have liked - to facilitate incomings, they are ‘open’ to selling Callum Wilson, Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier, according to a report from CaughtOffside.
Losing any of these three players would be a blow, but the loss of Trippier would perhaps be felt the most. Wilson and Almiron have seen their standing at the club fall somewhat over the last year, but club captain Trippier is still an integral member of their squad.
Leicester City ‘open talks’ to sign Reiss Nelson from Arsenal
Leicester are looking to make a statement signing upon their return to the Premier League. According to recent reports, they are looking to seal a deal that would see Arsenal academy graduate Reiss Nelson move to the King Power Stadium.
In a post on his official X (formerly Twitter) page, journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Leicester City open talks with Arsenal for Reiss Nelson. Loan deal with obligation to buy, in talks over financial terms with Arsenal. Leicester, confident they can persuade Nelson if the clubs come to terms as he previously worked with Steve Cooper.”