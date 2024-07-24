Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Former Premier League footballer Danny Drinkwater has hit back at a troll on social media after he revealed that he has swapped the football pitch for the building site in retirement.

The ex-Leicester player took to social media, where he posted on Instagram stories a snap of him on the building site with the caption “on site today”. His career move comes after he announced his retirement from football in October 2023.

Drinkwater was a key fixture of Leicester City’s Premier League squad, and was part of the group of players that pulled off the stunning 2016 underdog league win. After 193 appearances at Leicester, the ex-midfielder, who came through at Manchester United’s youth academy, moved to Chelsea for a £35m fee in 2017.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Danny Drinkwater revealed his new career path to fans on Instagram. | Instagram/@dannydrinkwater

Sign up to our NationalWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Since leaving the sport, Drinkwater has become a property developer, sharing the snap of him on the building site with followers. However, the career move prompted some unsavoury comments.

One troll, who Drinkwater highlighted on a separate Instagram story, said: “F***ing hell Danny you’ve hit rock bottom”. The ex-Premier League champion replied saying: “Some of these messages, behaveeee. I love being on site grafting! It’s a choice.”

In a video he posted from a van as he was sitting beside some colleagues, he added: “Come on lads in the white van!”

Drinkwater opened up about his retirement from football on the High Performance podcast last October, saying: "I think I've been in limbo for too long, I've either been wanting to play but not getting the opportunities to play at a level where I felt valued. I just thought I'm restless here for no reason, I'm happy not playing football, but I'm happy playing football, so do I just shake hands with the sport?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad