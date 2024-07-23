£55m Arsenal duo 'expected' to leave club as Barcelona target 'open' to Gunners transfer
Arsenal’s summer transfer window isn’t far away from reaching its end. With transfer deadline day fast approaching, Mikel Arteta’s men will need to act fast if they want to add new players to their squad.
The Gunners are thought to be ‘in talks’ with a Barcelona target regarding personal details - meanwhile, two Arsenal defenders look set for an exit in the coming days. Their departure will facilitate the arrival of a player who the Gunners are set to sign in the coming days.
Arsenal ‘in talks’ to sign Barcelona target Mikel Merino
Mikel Merino is a man in demand - after he reportedly refused to sign a new deal with his current club, Real Sociedad, it has become exponentially more likely that he will move elsewhere in the summer.
This is according to a recent report from Football Espana. Barcelona and Arsenal aren’t the only teams in the mix - Atletico Madrid are also thought to be interested in the Spanish international, though they are more likely to sign Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher instead. The Gunners have yet to put forth an official offer for Merino’s services, though he is thought to be ‘open’ to a move to the Premier League.
Kieran Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko ‘expected’ to leave Arsenal
Kierany Tierney and Oleksandr Zinchenko are expected to leave Arsenal before the end of the summer transfer window, following the pending arrival of Italian defener Riccardo Calafiori. The Gunners feel they have enough depth at the back, making Zinchenko and Tierney surplus to requirements, having arrived for £30m and £25m respectively.
This is according to a report from TEAMtalk, who report that Tierney could end up at Aston Villa and that Bayern Munich are ‘interested’ in Zinchenko. Whatever avenue the duo decide to pursue, it seems increasingly likely that they will not be playing at the Emirates Stadium next season.