Last season, Manchester City and Arsenal took the Premier League right down to the wire, with the title fight going all the way to the final gameweek. Manchester City eventually sealed the title, but with such a close contest, many are expecting this season to go the same way.

We asked AI to predict the full Premier League table for the upcoming season, and to justify why it placed each team where it did. ChatGPT threw a couple of curveballs in there - some of which really took us by surprise. Below is the AI’s full predictions.

The Premier League season begins on Friday, August 16 with Manchester United vs Fulham being the first game.

20th - Ipswich Town Newly promoted and might find it difficult to compete at this level. | Getty Images

19th - AFC Bournemouth Likely to struggle in the Premier League this season. (Editor's note: As a Bournemouth fan, this one is a disgrace) | Getty Images

18th - Southampton Potential to struggle and might face relegation. | AFP via Getty Images

17th - Nottingham Forest Likely to just avoid relegation with a gritty performance. | Getty Images