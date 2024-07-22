Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Transfer rumours for Arsenal and Liverpool so far this week

Both Arsenal and Liverpool were left disappointed last season when Manchester City pipped them to yet another Premier League title. The two rivals had been hot on the heels of Pep Guardiola’s side, both taking the lead at various points throughout the season.

But after settling for second and third place respectively, Arsenal and Liverpool are looking to enjoy a strong transfer window on both the buying and selling front. Take a look below at the latest headlines for the two clubs.

Liverpool ‘preparing’ offer for Salah successor

While talks have died down over Mohamed Salah moving to Saudi Arabia, Liverpool must still address the fact their star goalscorer is now into the final year of his contract. There is a chance the Egyptian could be sold this summer or he may see out another season in red. Either way, Liverpool need to recruit a suitable successor and they have reportedly identified one.

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi, the Reds are ‘preparing’ an offer of €65 million (£55m) and a €15 million (£12.6m) salary for Takefusa Kubo. The Real Sociedad winger is ‘one of Liverpool’s biggest targets’ this window and has been ‘raised as a candidate’ to become ‘a successor to Salah’ when he eventually leaves the club.

If the Reds sign off on both the transfer fee and wage package, both will become the largest contracts in Japanese football history, setting a new record for the country.

Kubo contributed seven goals and four assists in La Liga last season and at 23, he is still in the early stages of his career.

Arsenal forward on Saudi Arabia’s shortlist

The Saudi Pro League continues to scour the Premier League for summer inspiration, having enjoyed a hefty spending spree in England’s top flight last summer. Now, clubs are further pushing to bring in expensive new talent, with the likes of Manchester City duo Kevin De Bruyne and Ederson both heavily linked with moves.

According to local outlet arriyadiyah.com, Al-Ahli — the home of Roberto Firmino and Édouard Mendy — are targeting two Premier League forwards. One name on the shortlist is Tottenham Hotspur’s Richarlison, while another is North London rival Gabriel Jesus.

The Arsenal striker scored just four league goals last season and recent reports have delivered contrasting claims on his future. While some have claimed the Gunners are open to offers for Jesus, others report that Mikel Arteta does not want to see the Brazilian leave this summer. Jesus is currently valued at €65 million (£55m), so if Al-Ahli are serious about bringing him to the Pro League this summer, they will need to offer quite a handsome amount to sway Arsenal.