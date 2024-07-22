Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

England and Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could be on his way out of the Premier League.

The former Borussia Dortmund star fell out of favour with manager Eric Ten Haag - and found himself out on loan this season for his troubles. But even away from Old Trafford, he has struggled to make an impact, and now looks set to leave Manchester for good.

The 24-year-old attacker moved to Manchester United with a wave of hype, having impressed alongside Erling Haaland in the Bundesliga. But Sancho had far more competition for a place in Man United’s starting XI, and a blow-out argument with Ten Haag all but sealed his fate. He returned to Dortmund on loan in January this year and got both more game time and appeared in the Champions League final, yet seemed somewhat a shadow of his former self.

Despite Ten Haag hinting at a “clean slate” it appears Sancho is looking to move to pastures new - and a switch to French giants PSG seems to be on his agenda. Les Bleus are looking for a top forward to replace the outgoing Kylian Mbappe, who has moved to Real Madrid this summer.

Football journalist Santi Aouna said: “PSG made a contractual proposal to Jadon Sancho. From Parisian sources, the Manchester United winger is extremely excited by the project presented by PSG.

“It remains to be seen whether Manchester United will wish to release their player and at what price”

However, one significant obstacle stands in their way - although a team like PSG should have no issue overcoming it. The Parisian club is reportedly concerned that Manchester United have placed a £42m price tag on the winger. Despite a history of splashing the cash, particularly on the likes of Neymar and Mbappe - but having lost the latter after his contract expired, the club might be more cautious about putting down big bucks on a single player.

PSG are apparently close to reaching an agreement with Sancho on personal terms, but the transfer fee itself could be the stumbling block that prevents both club and player from moving forward.