Arsenal could offer player to get Marc Guehi deal over the line as Man City star 'agrees terms' with Saudi Arabia
There has been plenty to unpack on the transfer market so far this window and rumours continue to ramp up as we approach the end of July. The heavyweights of the Premier League have a lot to fight for next season, following another close title contest in 2023/24.
Here are the latest transfer rumour headlines for last campaign’s top two teams, Manchester City and Arsenal.
Arsenal could include player in Marc Guéhi offer
Marc Guéhi is one of the most sought-after Premier League players on the market right now and Arsenal have been heavily linked with signing him for a while. Crystal Palace have quoted interested parties a £70 million fee for their star defender but the Gunners are hoping to bring the price tag down.
According to the Sunday Star (via Daily Express), Arsenal ‘could include’ Eddie Nketiah in a cash-plus-player offer for Guéhi. Mikel Arteta and co consider the forward ‘surplus to requirements’ at the Emirates and could move him on this summer.
A positive for Arsenal is that Crystal Palace ‘have shown interest’ in Nketiah and ‘would welcome’ him at Selhurst Park. However, the Eagles are not in a rush to make a decision on Guéhi’s future. The centre-back is under contract until 2026 and his terms include a ‘significant’ sell-on clause due back to Chelsea following any potential sale.
Arsenal must act fast though if they want to try and convince Palace to cash in, as both Liverpool and Manchester United are also keen on the England international.
Man City star ‘agrees’ Saudi Arabia move
Manchester City are looking for a replacement for the influential Kevin De Bruyne, who has ‘reached an agreement on personal terms’ to join Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad, according to TEAMtalk. The Premier League champions have wasted little time in drawing up ‘a shortlist’ of potential replacements for the Belgian midfielder.
De Bruyne is now into the final 12 months of his contract with City and the club are reportedly willing to cash in now rather than risk losing him for free next year. Pep Guardiola already has ‘several potential replacements’ in mind, having seemingly been preparing for this scenario for some time.
The report claims that City plan to rival Manchester United for Benfica’s João Neves, if De Bruyne leaves this summer. However, the fight for the 19-year-old’s signature could ‘become fierce’ as Benfica are reportedly demanding his hefty £105 million release clause in full.
De Bruyne has been with City for almost ten years and has established himself as one of the club’s and the Premier League’s most notable figures.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.