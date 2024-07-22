Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines for Manchester United to kick off the week

Manchester United may have endured a tough 2023/24 Premier League season but after lifting the FA Cup, the club are pushing to improve on all fronts. Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s involvement has marked the start of a new era at Old Trafford and the summer promises a much-needed shake-up, which could see a significant amount of change within the team.

The Red Devils have signed two new recruits in Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro but they are far from done there. United continue to be linked to exciting new targets but there are plenty of players being linked with exits too.

£82m star has clear transfer stance

Earlier this year, reports claimed that United were willing to listen to offers for the majority of their first team in order to orchestrate a squad restructure. HITC reported last week that the club are open to allowing both Mason Mount and Antony to leave this summer. The latter struggled with his form last season and made inconsistent appearances for the club, sparking rumours over his future.

United signed Antony in 2022 for a hefty £82 million and they will certainly want to recoup as much of that as possible through a potential sale. However, the Brazilian has reportedly made his stance clear to the club regarding a permanent or temporary move away.

Antony’s agent Junior Pedroso has broken the silence on his client’s exit rumours in a conversation with Fabrizio Romano.

“I see reports about a potential exit on loan. Antony’s plan is clear: Manchester United. He wants to stay, he’s only focused on Man United. We already spoke about that with the club.”

Everton to offer new Branthwaite deal

Jarrad Branthwaite has been one of United’s main targets of the summer and the Red Devils have been in hot pursuit of his signature. However, Everton are driving a hard bargain and now look to further frustrate the Premier League rivals who are attempting to sign him.

Another report from Fabrizio Romano claims that the Toffees are ‘preparing a new contract proposal’ for their star defender, having already knocked back two United offers. Everton are ‘determined’ to keep Branthwaite on their books unless a ‘huge’ bid arrives, but Erik ten Hag’s side reportedly have ‘no intention’ of paying the £75-80 million asking price.