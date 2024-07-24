Arsenal to 'bid' for Chelsea target as Gunners star 'could leave'
The summer transfer window is raging on. We’ve seen some massive deals be made in the Premier League, though Arsenal have yet to make that one statement signing. Last summer, they signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice but who will be brought on board in the coming weeks?
The Gunners are thought to be ‘ready’ to put forth a bid for a centre-forward who currently plays in Portugal - meanwhile, an incoming signing for Mikel Arteta’s men could see a current member of the squad look to seek an exit from the club.
Arsenal ‘ready’ to make bid for Victor Gyokeres
Arsenal could soon put forth a bid of £55-£60 million for Sporting CP star Victor Gyokeres, according to a recent report from CaughtOffside. Sporting may not be willing to him go for this price, however - they want his full £86 million release clause.
Of course, Arsenal are not the only ones who are in the race for Gyokeres’ signature. Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for the player, as the two London clubs look to bolster their striker options.
Jakub Kiwior ‘could’ leave Arsenal with impending arrival of Riccardo Calafiori
Riccardo Calafiori’s move to Arsenal seems to be inevitable - and it could mean bad news for an existing member of the squad. Jakub Kiwior could see his position in the hierarchy fall dramatically upon the arrival of the Italian international - as such, he may leave the club to avoid being lost in the pack at the Emirates Stadium.
One his official X (formerly Twitter) page, journalist Fabrizio Romano wrote: “Arsenal have not received any approach from Inter for Jakub Kiwior, nothing agreed even on player side. Kiwior remains available on the market but Arsenal now want permanent move or loan with mandatory clause. He could leave as Calafiori is joining AFC.”