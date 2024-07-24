Arsenal to 'bid' for Chelsea target as Gunners star 'could leave'

Arsenal and Chelsea both want Viktor Gyokeres. | AFP via Getty Images

Arsenal could put forth a bid for a Chelsea target.

The summer transfer window is raging on. We’ve seen some massive deals be made in the Premier League, though Arsenal have yet to make that one statement signing. Last summer, they signed Kai Havertz and Declan Rice but who will be brought on board in the coming weeks?

The Gunners are thought to be ‘ready’ to put forth a bid for a centre-forward who currently plays in Portugal - meanwhile, an incoming signing for Mikel Arteta’s men could see a current member of the squad look to seek an exit from the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our World of Sport newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NationalWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Arsenal ‘ready’ to make bid for Victor Gyokeres

Arsenal could soon put forth a bid of £55-£60 million for Sporting CP star Victor Gyokeres, according to a recent report from CaughtOffside. Sporting may not be willing to him go for this price, however - they want his full £86 million release clause.

Of course, Arsenal are not the only ones who are in the race for Gyokeres’ signature. Chelsea have also been heavily linked with a move for the player, as the two London clubs look to bolster their striker options.

Jakub Kiwior ‘could’ leave Arsenal with impending arrival of Riccardo Calafiori

Riccardo Calafiori’s move to Arsenal seems to be inevitable - and it could mean bad news for an existing member of the squad. Jakub Kiwior could see his position in the hierarchy fall dramatically upon the arrival of the Italian international - as such, he may leave the club to avoid being lost in the pack at the Emirates Stadium.