Manchester United could sign a Barcelona ace in the summer transfer window.

The summer transfer window is approaching the latter stages, with deadline day due to take place on August 30. Manchester United have made some great signings thus far but will they make any more?

The Red Devils have reportedly made an ‘irresistible’ offer for a Barcelona midfielder - meanwhile, United could also let one of their defenders leave the club for as little as £10 million as they look to reshape their squad.

Manchester United put forth ‘irresistible offer’ for Barcelona’s Frenkie de Jong

Once again, United have been linked with a move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. This time, the Red Devils seem determined to get a deal over the line and they have made an ‘irresistible’ offer for the player, after failing to secure his services in the summer of 2023.

This is according to a report from Football365. Barcelona will ask for a figure of no less than £58 million before they allow the Dutch international to leave the club - additionally, De Jong is thought to be ‘comfortable’ at the Nou Camp. As such, some persuasion will need to take place before he can be convinced to uproot his family from Catalonia.

United offering Aaron Wan-Bissaka for cut price of £10 million

United signed Aaron Wan-Bissaka for £50 million back in 2019 - now, as the Red Devils eye up a move for Noussair Mazraoui, they could let the former Crystal Palace defender leave for as little as £10 million.

