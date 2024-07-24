The Premier League isn't a ticket to a life of luxury for every player, as it turns out.The Premier League isn't a ticket to a life of luxury for every player, as it turns out.
The Premier League isn't a ticket to a life of luxury for every player, as it turns out. | Getty Images

The lowest paid Premier League players in 2024/25 - including stars from Southampton, Ipswich and Bournemouth

David George
By David George
24th Jul 2024, 4:23pm

To many of us, the Premier League looks like a one-way ticket to generational wealth.

The extraordinary salaries of English football’s top stars would be enough to end world hunger, find a cure for all cancers and send a squirrel to the planet Jupiter - and still have some leftover change.

But this isn’t the case for every Premier League player. In fact, the weekly salaries of some stars are relatively similar to what you or I would earn each month, which isn’t exactly what you’d call a life of luxury. If I were any of these players, I’d be storming into the manager’s office asking for a pay rise.

While many of these players come from newly-promoted teams, there are a couple of players on the list from well-established Premier League teams - who may well feel hard-done by.

Here are 11 of the Premier League’s lowest paid players, according to data taken from Capology.

Ipswich Town - £1,000 per week

1. Cieran Slicker

Ipswich Town - £1,000 per week | SNS Group / SFA

Ipswich Town - £1,000 per week

2. Cameron Humphreys

Ipswich Town - £1,000 per week | James Brailsford

Ipswich Town - £1,500 per week

3. Elkan Baggott

Ipswich Town - £1,500 per week | Alex Pantling

AFC Bournemouth - £1,500 per week

4. Gavin Kilkenny

AFC Bournemouth - £1,500 per week | Catherine Ivill

