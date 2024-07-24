The extraordinary salaries of English football’s top stars would be enough to end world hunger, find a cure for all cancers and send a squirrel to the planet Jupiter - and still have some leftover change.

But this isn’t the case for every Premier League player. In fact, the weekly salaries of some stars are relatively similar to what you or I would earn each month, which isn’t exactly what you’d call a life of luxury. If I were any of these players, I’d be storming into the manager’s office asking for a pay rise.

While many of these players come from newly-promoted teams, there are a couple of players on the list from well-established Premier League teams - who may well feel hard-done by.

Here are 11 of the Premier League’s lowest paid players, according to data taken from Capology.

1 . Cieran Slicker Ipswich Town - £1,000 per week | SNS Group / SFA Share

2 . Cameron Humphreys Ipswich Town - £1,000 per week | James Brailsford Share

3 . Elkan Baggott Ipswich Town - £1,500 per week | Alex Pantling Share

4 . Gavin Kilkenny AFC Bournemouth - £1,500 per week | Catherine Ivill Share