Arsenal look set to bolster their defensive squad depth today - with an Italian centre-back having a medical today.

The Gunners have been looking to recruit Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori all summer long. The Italian centre-back, 22, is considered to be one of the best young prospects to come from the country in a long time, and has already established himself in the national team.

Now, he is having a medical at Arsenal ahead of a potential £42m move to the club. His future teammates are already out in America as part of a pre-season tour, and played AFC Bournemouth earlier this week.

Posting on X, football journalist Fabrizio Romano said: “Riccardo Calafiori’s travel from Italy to London is being planned for today. He’s expected to fly for first part of medical tests in London then time to join Arteta and his squad in the US.”

Speaking in 2022, Calafiori revealed he always had intentions of playing in the Premier League - but added that his heart was torn between progressing his career and staying in his native Italy. He said: “My dream would be to play in the Premier League, I really like West Ham or Chelsea. I’m a fan [of Roma] but I separate the two things. This is my job, and I'm a professional.”