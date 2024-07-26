Mikel Arteta lauds 'perfect fit' ex-Newcastle player, Liverpool star hoping for 'fresh start' under Arne Slot
Clubs in the Premier League are jostling for position in the summer transfer window, as they look to bolster their respective squads - what is happening in the rumour mill today?
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has identified a ‘perfect fit’ for his team, while a Liverpool star has shown excitement for the ‘fresh start’ he will get under new manager Arne Slot.
Mikel Arteta sees Mikel Merino as ‘perfect fit’
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is thought to be a huge admirer of Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino, according to a report from HITC. He thinks that the Spaniard would be a ‘perfect fit’ for his squad.
While this may be true, the Gunners have not made an official approach for the player as of yet. He has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium, but Barcelona are also thought to be interested.
Curtis Jones hoping for ‘fresh start’ under Arne Slot
Change is afoot at Liverpool. After nine years under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp, they will be led by new head coach Arne Slot next season. Several players in the squad are excited for a ‘fresh start’ - one of them is home-grown ace Curtis Jones.
In an interview featured in the Daily Mirror, Jones said: “When Klopp left, I thought I was at the point where our bond had come closer. It is part of the game, changes all the time. I am happy he can walk away as a legend of the club, can experience life with his family.
"Then the experience was the new guy was coming in, everyone saw it as a clean slate. I thought I needed that. I came round the team as a young kid where players were established, I had a job on my hands. I still do but I feel now I’m at the point where everyone is equal. The ones who show it more now will play.”