Man City could be in the market for a Kevin De Bruyne replacement this summer.

The latest transfer news from the Premier League

With less than three weeks to go until the start of the 2024/25 season, it is fair to say that transfer activity is slowly beginning to hot up in the Premier League.

Reigning champions Manchester City remain the bookmakers favourites for the title and it would be hard to bet against them winning it again after a dominant run which has seen them become the first team in history to lift the title on four consecutive occasions.

Belgian international Kevin De Bruyne has been a catalyst for that success in recent seasons with his phenomenal passing range, composure on the ball and his ability to almost effortlessly carve out the best opportunity for his team.

The 33-year-old may have struggled with injuries for large periods of last season, but his overall tally of six goals and 18 assists throughout all competitions shows that he was still a commanding presence on the pitch and that was epitomised during the second half of the season where his side picked up the tempo to leapfrog Arsenal and Liverpool in the final months.

De Bruyne has been a shining light in the Manchester City team for more than nine years, but reports from a number of outlets in recent times have suggested that the playmaker could be tempted by the prospect of moving to Saudi Arabia for a big-money deal.

The 105-time international is heading into the last year of his deal at the Etihad and as of yet has not agreed a new long-term contract.

Pep Guardiola insists that he is keen to keep the midfielder, but is already making contingency plans for if he is to leave, according to reports from Goal. The outlet adds that the serial-winner has now turned his attention to Bayern Munich wonderkid Jamal Musiala, who actually lived in England as a youngster during his time in the Southampton and Chelsea academy.

The German has been a standout performer for Bayern Munich since making his debut in 2020 and is now considered to be one of the most talented players in world football. The 21-year-old has already won four league titles in Germany and was his country's standout performer at Euro 2024 as he took a share of the Golden Boot after firing in three goals.