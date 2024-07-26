Paula Radcliffe has apologised for her comments in a controversial LBC interview. | Getty Images for European Athlet

Paula Radcliffe claims she is shocked and disappointed at the way that she conveyed her message during an LBC interview

Former marathon world champion Paula Radcliffe has stated that she is said she is "mortified" after wishing a convicted rapist competing at the Olympics the "very best of luck".

Dutch beach volleyball player Steven Van de Velde was sentenced to four years in prison in 2016 for raping a 12-year-old girl in England two years earlier. He was 19 years old at the time of the attack.

Van de Velde, now 29, subsequently served just 12 months of his four-year sentence and was controversially selected to represent his country at this year’s Olympic Games.

Sky News understands that the Dutch Olympic committee has moved him away from the Olympic Village to alternative accommodation and banned him from speaking to the media during the games after a wave of criticism over his inclusion in the national team.

In the run-up to the Olympics on Wednesday 24 July, Radcliffe in a controversial LBC interview commented: "I know that he is married now and has settled down.”

The 2015 world marathon champion added: "I think it's a tough thing to do to punish him twice and if he's managed to successfully turn his life around after being sent to prison, and to qualify and to be playing sport at the highest level, then I actually wish him the best of luck."

Radcliffe has since apologised for her comments and claimed that she was trying to explain her views on doping offenders being allowed to return to the sport after serving bans.

In a series of posts on social media, she explained: "I do believe in second chances after serving punishment but think the Olympics should be for those who uphold the ideals - that's why I poorly brought the doping comparison in.

“"I myself am shocked and disappointed at how I expressed this so badly.

"I am very sorry and should have done much better. I by no means meant to overlook the crime and meant to say those who don't uphold ideals should be excluded but can't be.

"I profoundly apologise and am deeply shocked and disappointed in myself and can't understand how I managed to convey it so badly."

Van de Velde's inclusion in the Games has been criticised by a number of women's safety groups.

However, the Dutch Olympic Committee have defended Van de Velde's selection for Paris, they told BBC Sport: "After his release, Van de Velde sought and received professional counselling. He demonstrated to those around him - privately and professionally - self-insight and reflection."

They added that his return to the sport met guidelines set by the Dutch Volleyball Federation (NeVoBo) in the organisation's 'Guidelines Integrity Record', which sets out conditions for athletes to resume competing after conviction.

Kyniska Advocacy, a UK athlete-led safe sport organisation, is one of the organisations that has called on the IOC to disqualify Van de Velde from the Games.

The group's CEO, Mhairi Maclennan, said: "To have a convicted rapist representing their country on a global stage not only goes entirely against the Olympic ideals and commitments but it shatters the IOC's vision of building 'a better world through sport'."