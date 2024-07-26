Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Three-time Olympic medallist Jack Laugher has turned to OnlyFans “for some more money”.

The 29-year-old Team GB athlete, who became Britain’s first Olympic diving champion at Rio 2016, said he is topping up his earning on the adult content site in addition to funding he receives largely from the profits of the National Lottery.

However, he stresses on his personal page there will be no full-frontal nudity images of him. Laugher previously told several national newspapers that “just like Olympic sports, there isn’t a lot of money in diving”.

He said: “I’ll do anything to hustle for some more money. It’s a really, really good way for me to make some extra cash and just try and set myself up for the future a little bit. I understand the way it’s perceived. I get it. But I know what I’m doing. I’m comfortable with what I’m doing. It clearly states on my profile there is no nudity.”

The Herrogate-born diver shot to fame at the at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, where he won two gold medals in the 1m and 3m springboard events and a silver in the synchronised 3m springboard with partner Chris Mears.

His career peaked at the 2016 Rio where he made history by winning Great Britain's first-ever Olympic diving gold medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard event alongside Mears. He also secured a silver medal in the men's individual 3m springboard event, solidifying his status as one of the world's top divers.

At the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, held in 2021, he won a bronze medal in the men's synchronised 3m springboard with Daniel Goodfellow. He has also earned medals at the World Championships and European Championships.