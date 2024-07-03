Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lily Allen has joined X-rated site OnlyFans to sell images of her feet after revealing she has a five star rating on Wiki-feet.

During the recent Miss Me podcast with best friend Miquita Oliver, the singer revealed that her feet had received a five star rating on Wiki Fett after being informed by her nail technician. In the podcast episode Lily Allen revealed that bestie Miquita only had a three star rating on the wiki feet site.

Wiki feet is a website that rates celebrity feet out of five. According to the nail-tech Lily explained: “she said I could make a lot of money from selling foot content on OnlyFans.”

It appears the It’s Not Fair singer has taken the advice on board and joined the X-rated site to sell photos of her feet. Lily shared a photo on her Instagram stories on Tuesday with a link labelled ‘la dolce feeta’ which took followers to a verified OnlyFans account with the name ‘Lily Allen FTSE500’.

The singer is charging subscribers $10 (£8) a month and so far shared seven photos online. Her bio reads “Just dipping my toes in” and links to her official Instagram account.

But Lily Allen isn’t the only celebrity on the site selling photos of her feet. Speaking to People magazine the Baywatch star Carmen Electra revealed her most requested body part.

She said: “I get so many foot requests which is the funniest thing to me, I’m always like, ‘What would you want to see me do with my feet? Should I stomp grapes? Put whipped cream on them?”

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter. If you liked this article and want to read more about soaps, celebrities and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here.