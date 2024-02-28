Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Drea de Matteo is best known for her role as the OG Mob Wife aesthetic in The Sopranos and as Wendy Case in Sons of Anarchy. The actress, 52, recently began sharing content on explicit app Only Fans and is now killing it.

Speaking to the Mail Online, de Matteo revealed that she joined the adult subscription site when she had just $10 in her bank account and was about to lose everything. de Matteo refused to have the Covid vaccine which meant she was losing out on many acting roles in Hollywood. In the interview Drea said: “OnlyFans saved my life, 100 per cent. I can't believe I'm saying that, but it really did save us.”

She added: “Anybody that wants to condemn me and put me down, go for it. I just hope you never find yourself in the position I was in to take care of two little kids. It saved my home of many years that was very important to us. And beyond all that, it has given me enough money to start up and finance ULTRAFREE.”

Ultrafree is the new streetwear fashion range Matteo is launching, which the actor called an “anti-bulls***” clothing range.

The actor had so much success with the over-18’s site that she reportedly paid off her mortgage within the first five minutes. Drea started sharing risqué photos when she joined the site in August 2023 and continues to stay active.

Drea de Matteo isn’t the first and most likely won’t be the last celebrity to turn to Only Fans. Iggy Azalea, Bella Thorne and Carmen Electra all share content on the platform.

The actress is engaged to Whitesnake bass guitarist Michael Devin. She has two children from a previous relationship with musician Shooter Jennings.

What is Drea de Matteo net worth?

Drea de Matteo has an estimated net worth of $12 million.