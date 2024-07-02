House of the Dragon fans are left horrified after watching X-rated scene on hit series
and live on Freeview channel 276
Although fans of the fantasy series House of the Dragon are used to seeing sex scenes, the latest episode of the hit series was deemed by fans to be both shocking and explicit. In the scene the actor Tom Glynn-Carney who plays the character of King Aegon 11 Targaryen, takes soldiers to a brothel.
The Daily Mail reported that “The scene saw him ripping open curtains to expose the various sex acts being performed- with one of them leaving viewers horrified. Following the latest episodes, fans flooded social media to express their shock at seeing the ‘weirdest blow job they have ever seen.”
One fan took to X to say that “I did not expect that Aemond brothel scene #HouseofTheDragon whilst another said “HBO making sure the scripts have enough brothel scenes with DONG in them to remind people they’re in fact watching HBO.”
House of the Dragon is an American fantasy drama series created for HBO by George R.R. Martin and Ryan Condal. In June 2024, According to HBO’s website “Game of Thrones is based on Martin’s A Song of Ice and Fire series, but House of the Dragon is based on his ‘history’ book, Fire & Blood. The book is credited as written by an Archmaester of Westeros, with various accounts on what happened during the Targaryen reign.”
The stars of House of the Dragon season two recently walked the red carpet at the London premiere in Leicester Square. Olivia Cooke wore a black strapless dress by Stella McCartnely whilst co-star Emma D’Arcy opted for a two-tone black and white suit. Matt Smith chose a navy blue suit paired with oversized sunglasses.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.