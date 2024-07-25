Aaron Wan-Bissaka has rejected West Ham. | Manchester United via Getty Images

A Manchester United star has rejected a move to West Ham United.

With the summer transfer window raging on, we’ve already seen plenty of high profile deals fly through the doors in the Premier League. What is happening around Manchester United today?

A Red Devils star has rejected a transfer move to West Ham United in favour of a club in Serie A - meanwhile, United are ‘keen’ to let three of their senior squad members go in the coming weeks to facilitate new signings.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka rejects West Ham United in favour of Inter Milan

Former Crystal Palace defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka had been heavily linked with a move to West Ham in the summer - however, it has recently transpired that the player has turned the Hammers down in ‘favour’ of a move to Inter Milan, according to The Athletic.

United could sell Wan-Bissaka to Inter in a swap deal that would see Denzel Dumfries move the other way. While this is a possibility, it is understood that Noussair Mazraoui is the Red Devils’ primary right-back target. Furthermore, discussions regarding a possible swap deal with Dumfries are ‘not advanced’ - indicating that there has been little to no communication between United and Inter regarding this outcome.

Manchester United ‘keen’ to let go of three senior team players

United are ‘keen’ to offload three senior team players over the course of the transfer window - according to a report from TEAMtalk, the Red Devils are looking to sell Scott McTominay, Harry Maguire and Casemiro to free up funds to bring in new players.